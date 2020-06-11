To the editor — In the Yakima Herald on June 4, one of the headlines insinuates that a local Hispanic warehouse worker died from COVID-19. When you read the article, you discover that the Herald wasn't able to confirm the story, yet they still give the locally written article front-page space like it is fact.
This is so typical of what I have learned about the fake news that most left-leaning newspapers continue to print just to sensationalize the news. What good did this article do anyone? The fruit warehouse in question has settled their issues with strikers and continue to work with employees. What more does the newspaper want? This type of inflammatory news doesn't help our community.
Why didn't you dedicate some of that front-page space to the innocent people who have been killed by rioters in some of the democratically controlled cities throughout our country? Their lives matter too.
LILLIAN JOSLIN
Yakima