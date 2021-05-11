State’s vicious COVID-19 circle leaves reader screaming at the sky
To the editor — I don’t know if I’ve ever been more frustrated by a situation in my life and I don’t even know who to be frustrated with. King Inslee and other politicians won’t let us open up fully until COVID-19 case counts are virtually nil or basically everyone has taken the vaccine.
Many people around the Valley, nearly half of the people I’ve encountered personally, won’t take a vaccine that they label as rushed and unsafe. I’d argue that it’s more unrefined than anything but that’s a different argument for a different day. For now, what I’m left with is a stark reality where I’ve taken my lumps and shots (that did lay out this super-fit 31-year-old) but am left in this impossible chasm.
I understand things being closed until things are better or at least better enough. I understand people not wanting to take a shot they view as ineffective and dangerous, and far be it from me to tell them to do so. And I don’t know where and when these two sides and goals meet up and agree to open up.
But for now, if anyone needs me, I’ll be in a field screaming at the sky.
ANDY SCHMIDT
Yakima