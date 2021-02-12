To the editor — In November, we experienced a presidential election. A few days later, I received a letter from the VA saying they would be cutting my benefits as of Jan. 1. I can say they sure were correct.
This is not the first time as a vet under a Democrat administration that my benefits have been cut. Clinton took some good health benefits away from me when he was in office. Obamacare took a few good benefits from me also. Is this what is going to happen to us vets and America under the current administration?
D.L. RIEL
Yakima