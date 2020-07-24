To the editor — Pandemic, by definition, cannot be positive. It’s defined as a “disease outbreak that spreads across countries or continents.” In his Saturday Soapbox letter, John Putney would like to redefine the word "pandemic" to a positive term, but he can’t. The death of George Floyd was tragic, shocking and horrifying to anyone that saw it on the news. As a result, our nation shared the pain, as evidenced by positive protest marches, which advocated for change.
But there were also several riots, with people looting and setting fire to buildings, as well as shooting and killing innocent people. I don’t think this brought the nation together, with the intent of positive social change. Instead, it pitted citizens against the police, the very people who have sworn to protect us. Yes, there are some bad apples that need to be weeded out. But the vast majority risk their lives to defend ours.
My father, retired, and my brother and my sister-in-law are all police officers. They put on their uniforms every day to protect their communities. They are noble and deserving of respect. They do not deserve to be shot, attacked with bats, or defunded. I pray for their safety every day.
MICHELLE BERTHON
Yakima