Valuing profits above all else, including people, has divided America
To the editor — Thank you for printing LZ Granderson’s Nov. 26 op-ed, “A week of chasing justice in two Americas.” In words, we pledge allegiance to an indivisible America with liberty and justice for all, but in practice our society’s allegiance has been to corporations. Valuing profits above all else, including people, has resulted in a geographically (rural versus urban), politically and economically divided America, with liberty and justice for those who can afford it.
Capitalism has resulted in countless products that have bettered lives for many, but we can no longer deny its role in creating many of humanity’s most intractable problems (e.g., gross inequality, mass pollution and climate change). While it can be argued that capitalism is better than other alternatives, clearly it is time for us to re-think our core principles.
Growth for growth’s sake is essentially cancer; it eventually kills its host.
WILLIAM BOSCH
Yakima