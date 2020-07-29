To the editor — In the midst of these difficult times in the world, nation and our city, it might be worth looking at all we have to be thankful for. Such as the generosity of neighbors and family looking out for each other. The food supplied by the schools for children. The newspaper and media to provide important updates. One hundred percent water available. A mild summer. A mayor, police chief and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and many others whose faith in God and caring about the community guides them. A good agricultural year and people to work and pick the produce. Those who were marching did it peacefully and with respect. The parks to walk in and lakes and ponds to enjoy. Clean air without major fires.
God bless our Yakima Valley and all who live here.
LINDA IASELLA
Yakima