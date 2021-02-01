To the editor — Vaccine does not make the virus go away. If we're lucky, it doesn't change much and vaccines are good for years. Don't bet your life on that. Stay informed.
Vaccines cause you to make antibodies against the virus in your bloodstream (immunoglobulins M and G), but not surface mucosa (that’s called immunoglobulin A). Therefore, vaccine does not mean you can't be carrying the virus in your nose, mouth, etc. It can't infect you, but you can still transmit it to others who aren't immune. As infectious as this virus is (way better than flu), expect preventive measures to long endure (or keep burying victims; your choice).
These vaccines are not harmless to the very ill or the very old and frail. (Norway has lost dozens to vaccine-related deaths.) Again, for these folks, prevention may be the best choice, so masks, etc. go on.
Numbers concerning deaths, infections and hospitalizations abound. It's hard to remember that every number is its own tragedy. Don't let yourself fall into the statistical trap that makes all of us numbers. When your dying day arrives, you will see it differently. Try to see it differently before then.
It's called empathy -- the ultimate human immunoglobulin.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima