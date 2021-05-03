To the editor — Are you uncertain about whether to get the COVID vaccine?
Here are a few things to consider. For younger people, the percentage of COVID cases is going up in our area. For people over 65, hospitalization is 10 times more likely if you don't get the vaccine. For everyone, the risk of more dangerous variant mutations increases so long as the virus keeps circulating.
And if you're concerned about our businesses and economy, Yakima County is going to have trouble digging itself out if we can't improve in phases.
So, for yourself, and for others you care about, and for our economy, the free vaccine is a great shot in the arm.
BOB INOUYE
Naches