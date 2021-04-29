To the editor — I'm writing in response to the opinion piece by Doyle McManus on April 14 entitled ".... Why Vaccine 'Passports' are a Good Idea."
A vaccine passport is not "just another piece of identification." It is discrimination against those who are taking a cautious approach and waiting to see what, if any, adverse effects show up in the next several months in those who have received the COVID vaccine. It is discrimination against those who do not want to participate in this massive experiment in human gene therapy. It is also discrimination against those who would rather take their chances on a virus from which over 98% of infected people recover, rather than on an injection full of unknowns. Those who are in these categories are not all conspiracy theorists or far right wackos as Mr. McManus implies. Many of us are law abiding citizens who just want the freedom to choose our healthcare path and not be forced to take the path dictated by the government, pharmaceutical industry and the media.
PATTI TITUS
Yakima