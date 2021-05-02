To the editor — Christians are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID. Reluctance is understandable.
It is natural to be skeptical about new ideas, especially those involving our bodies. But we were created with brains! Scientists have given us tools—telescopes and your eyeglasses, sonar and your X-rays. Thankfully, medical science also evolves.
Mercury was once used to cure ailments and bloodletting was widely practiced. Antibiotics have extended lives in formerly fatal infections. Vaccines ended the horror of smallpox and children with polio in iron lungs.
Medical research tells us that unvaccinated people can spread viruses without becoming sick themselves. Mutating as they spread, new versions infect vulnerable people like your family, friends, and neighbors, so new flu vaccines are periodically released.
You may have recovered quickly from the flu, but COVID is more devastating. Freezer trucks used for the overflow of bodies in NYC are now worldwide as are mass graves.
Christians should respond with sympathy, but nurses and doctors plead for us to get the vaccine. Don’t be the person who unknowingly spreads COVID to anyone. Matthew 22:39 demands more. Love your neighbor as yourself means get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.
JULIE BARKER
Yakima