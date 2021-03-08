To the editor — Two thumbs up for the Farm Workers Clinic that administered the vaccine at the Convention Center. My concern was long lines, hearing other experiences or seeing long lines on the news. Their operation was like a well-oiled machine, very professional yet friendly starting from the parking lot. There was someone posted to direct traffic and a flagger that ushered me across the street.
Told I was on the Green team, I soon found out why; I was told to follow the green tape. Entering, I was tested for temperature, asked questions, then again follow the green tape. Being greeted again, ushered to the table for the vaccine. The ladies were kind and efficient and administered the shot (didn’t hurt). I was given a card with that date and a date for the next one, then ushered to a chair with a timer to sit for 15 minutes with literature to read.
The timer went off, a gal came to take it and stayed to see that I was on my feet before directing me to the exit. I told everyone how organized it was and thanked them. A pleasant experience.
BEVERLY THIEROLF
Yakima