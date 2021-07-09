To the editor — I read The Yakima Herald-Republic article "Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID" (July 5 issue).
Although we are in summer, we must realize that since the solstice has passed, the United States is (on average) losing a couple minutes of daylight, each day. Our days are getting shorter, and slowly but surely we are moving toward autumn and winter.
America must prepare ahead for COVID variants or even totally different transmissible diseases which might be transmitted from humans to animals and passed back in even more contagious mutated forms. It has been proven in America, that lions and tigers and other animals can catch COVID-19. I am proud of Oregon taking the lead to require vaccinations by ranchers of their minks that they raise.
Having family in Yakima, it is pretty certain that there are a few mink farms (or at least some people who have minks as pets in Washington state, also). Therefore, I hope that Washington state follows that lead. We must not get complacent. COVID may have diminished. Yet, it is not yet globally eradicated.
Preparation saves lives: animals/humans.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas