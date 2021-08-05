To the editor — I hate to keep harping about wearing masks to protect against the COVID virus. these masks are a joke and cause more harm than good. If worn correctly they may help a little. But a mask must be changed and disposed of properly each time it is used. Not! Rolled up and thrown in your car on the dash, put in your pocket, car seat or wherever you choose to place it until the next time that you are using it again.
Think about it, if your mask has been contaminated with COVID-19 you have spread it all over the place. You would have been better off not wearing the mask in the first place.
Yes, please stand away from each other when talking, limit physical contact, wash your hands regularly, check with your doctor first then if the doctor agrees go ahead and get the shot! Even if you get COVID after the vaccinations, it will be limited and not be that severe. The shot is a necessary step in keeping you safe from COVID, a mask is just a germ spreader and a joke.
JOE WALKENHAUER
Yakima