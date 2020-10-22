To the editor — There is a debate in Washington, D.C., about another round of stimulus payments. Some beltway pundits, cable news anchors, and right-wing politicians are accusing House Democrats of being unreasonable. Our own congressman, Dan Newhouse, is one of them.
It is important for all of us to remember that the House of Representatives passed a stimulus package in May. It would have extended unemployment benefits, provided relief to local governments, provided relief to the post office, provided relief to small businesses, and provided stimulus checks to everyone. It was called the HEROES Act.
The Senate, run by Mitch McConnell and Republicans, refused to pass this bill. Their reasoning is because of two main factors. They do not want corporations to be held responsible for getting their employees sick by forcing them to work. And they do believe that government should provide anything for citizens even when that same government forced immiseration on them.
We need relief. I urge everyone to dismiss the complaints leveled at House Democrats and focus on applying pressure on the Senate. Call or a write Sen. Murray and Sen. Cantwell regularly and tell them to get the HEROES Act passed immediately.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima