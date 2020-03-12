To the editor — Price gouging on face masks, hoarding of toilet paper, empty store shelves for antibacterial soap — these responses indicate an unwarranted level of fear exists in the coronavirus outbreak.
Let’s keep in mind that last season about 80,000 people died in the U.S. from the common flu, and so far this season about 45 million Americans have been infected and about 46,000 have died. By comparison, about 100,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with 3,500 deaths. Over 3,000 of these fatalities occurred in China, where health care resources were relatively limited and response times slow.
Infections here will spread, and responses need to match the fact-based threat. The panic we see in schools closing, governors declaring states of emergency, Congress providing $8 billion funding, and the general slowdown of economic activity are excessive. Consider the facts and how much of the current fervor is being created by media hype, or by the political and financial interests of those who stand to gain from public outrage.
The New England Journal of Medicine recently published a study that estimates the death rate from this coronavirus to be 1.4%. How about we start emphasizing the cure rather than the poison?
TOM HALE
Yakima