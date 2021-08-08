To the editor — A virus must have susceptible people to spread. Mandatory vaccination eliminated polio and smallpox in the U.S. If they were still circulating, there WOULD be breakthrough cases.
During measles outbreaks in 2015 and 2019, breakthrough cases made up at least 11% of those infected; perhaps more since some didn’t know their vaccination status. No vaccine is perfect.
We the vaccinated care because you:
Are prolonging the time before life can return to normal.
Take hospital beds that can’t be used for accident, medical and elective surgery patients.
Fill up hospitals requiring others to be transferred.
Strain the staffing limits of hospitals.
Frustrate health care professionals who have to treat those sick unnecessarily.
Cause burnout among health care people who then leave and cause more strain on the rest.
Drive up insurance costs.
Drive up taxes to pay for charity care.
Put immunocompromised people, like cancer patients, who can’t be vaccinated at risk.
Most importantly, you provide hosts for the virus to spread and create more virulent forms. A virus will mutate in order to survive. Because of you, we fear a vaccine-resistant COVID-19.
We saw light at the end of the tunnel. The unvaccinated threw rocks and plunged us back into the dark.
EFFIE BURTON
Parker