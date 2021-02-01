To the editor — How refreshing it is to find Anabelle Kollman's article in the Unleashed section. Imagine honoring an elder! How inspiring each of these women is. All those who've raised Anabelle must be so pleased to see a woman who thinks and questions and is well on her way to becoming a very special human being.
With all that is wrong in this society and in this world, I have faith in the younger generations rising up to question and correct all that we are told. What a bright star rising.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima