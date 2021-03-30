To the editor — All the firefighters and Union Gap police deserve a huge thank you for how hard they worked responding at 3 a.m. Sunday to a large exploding fire on South Fifth Avenue. A house exploded in balls of fire 30 feet high, completely destroying the old building.
The police immediately woke up and evacuated all surrounding homes and cleared area for firefighters. They worked for hours trying to keep the fire from catching surrounding homes. They risked their lives getting so close to the fire. It’s now 12 hours later and they are still on site. All the neighbors are so very grateful! Thank you.
CHERYL PRICE
Union Gap