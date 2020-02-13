To the editor — Over four years ago I told family and friends that Donald Trump would probably be president. Now I'm telling them four more years. Hope I'm wrong.
Mitt Romney is the lone Republican elected official with integrity. Never agreed with his policies but admire his commitment to truth. A true Christian.
How so-called Christians can accept a person whose life is consummate sin speaks volumes of their true nature. If Trump couldn't qualify as an elder in your congregation, how can you justify voting him president of the most blessed nation in our history?
My life is good no matter who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That is because I have a personal relationship with my savior based on love and forgiveness, not religion or politics.
This country does not deserve a leader bent on destroying the planet for profit. To quote Ron White, "You can't fix stupid."
JEFFRY S. BOHLINGER
Yakima