To the editor — They sure are kicking President Trump around, blaming him for the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. There is significant evidence that law enforcement had prior warning there was going to be an attack on the Capitol, John Solomon reports. How could Trump incite an attack that had been planned beforehand?
Democrat leaders encouraged Antifa and BLM rioters last year. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris exhorted her millions of Twitter followers to donate to a fund that bailed out accused rioters in Minneapolis.
And Barack Obama said in an Oct. 21 campaign speech, referring to the summer's riots, “That’s how this country was founded, protesting injustice … We’ve got to channel their activism into action. We can’t just imagine a better future; we’ve got to fight for it.”
Trump “ran as a disrupter, but was a piker compared to those who hated him and were willing to smash every social, political and legal norm to drive him from office,” Michael Goodwin wrote in the New York Post on Jan. 16.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima