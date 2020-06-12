To the editor — As I grew up in the United States, I never seemed to view the health care system as troubling because I would receive the care I needed through my health insurance without any worries. As I moved away for college, I had the responsibility of making my own appointments. I thought it would be hard, but I was able to get in and out of my appointments healthier than ever. Although 11.3 million undocumented immigrants can say otherwise.
Most undocumented immigrants decide for themselves that crossing the border is necessary to have a better chance at life in the United States, but does the United States want the same for them? As there are many obstacles that undocumented immigrants face to get health insurance, only 5% of this vulnerable population have it nationwide, which leaves out a large proportion of them uninsured . Eighty percent of undocumented immigrants work low-wage jobs that fall below the poverty income, and most likely aren’t given health benefits, let alone health insurance through their job . Although there are health centers that provide low-cost care, the “low-cost” may still be unaffordable. The health centers have limited access to certain specialty services. If this population is limited to services, how can that prevent the rest of the population residing in the United States to stay disease-free? If we exclude undocumented immigrants from specific health care needs and health care coverage such as Medicaid or Medicare, it can lead to poor health outcomes for both undocumented immigrants and other populations.
Some may argue that we shouldn’t support undocumented immigrants because they are illegal and don’t pay taxes, but I beg to differ. These people do pay the property and sales taxes . The sad reality of America is that undocumented immigrants who aren’t qualified for Medicaid or Medicare do pay taxes, which helps fund the health care that they are not capable of receiving because of their citizenship status.
President Trump has tweeted: “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!?” It shows that the undocumented immigrants' health and health coverage is not a priority in his books. America’s health will not showcase equity for all until we as a country start reducing health care disparities by heavily training health care providers to start taking action in leadership to speak on change within the system. We need to demand policymakers to include undocumented immigrants into the next expansion of Medicaid and Medicare coverage for all states by attending council meetings in your city! Most important, let’s make America uncontroversial toward undocumented immigrants and vote. America is not healthy until everyone is equally included into the health care system.
JOHNICA CASTRO
Moxee