To the editor — Confederate Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens on March 23, 1861, revealed that he thought his views on the superiority of the white race should be "the real cornerstone in our new edifice." He urged his audience to "keep your armor bright and your powder dry." American Battlefield Trust has calculated, "Approximately 1 in 4 soldiers never returned home." Estimated deaths in the Civil War are 600,000 to 850,000.
UNESCO, awash in inventories of causes and cannon fodder, concluded on Nov. 16, 1945, "Since wars begin in the minds of man, it is in the minds of man that the defenses of peace must be constructed." Estimated World War II German deaths: 4,300,000. American cemeteries in Europe: 12.
A terrorist recently invaded the national Capitol building flaunting the Southern Cross on behalf of believers who approve of Stephens' blueprint. Opening salvo of their brand spanking new civil war? Five deaths.
Momentarily setting aside the polish, plate armor and saber, let's ask the flag man, the believers, all their families, if they have ever:
- Volunteered to empty bedpans in a military trauma center.
- Attended military services for a fallen family member.
- Visited Arlington. Grave sites: approximately 400,000.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Yakima