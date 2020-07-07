To the editor — “I support the individual’s right to determine the level of safety each one of us chooses, free of the threat of government intervention,” Sheriff Bob Udell said in a written statement. “I believe people will do the right thing for their family, friends and community.” No masks for him! Meanwhile, Selah threatens to prosecute over BLM chalk art.
Law enforcement is not focusing on COVID education by showing zero interest in community safety and expression. How far does my individual right to determine the level of safety I choose go, exactly? Can I march around with firearms in front of the state house, free of the threat of government intervention? Can I chalk protest messages in front of my own house, free of the threat of government intervention? How about I determine it’s safe enough to drive on the wrong side of the road, and suggest to all the sheeple out there to take their own precautions?
Bob Udell and Selah officials are flashing their credentials as right-wing hacks, wholly unsuited to the role of public servant. The correct thing to do for our families, friends and community is to vote them out of office.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima