To the editor — After this virulently racist, tyrannical president leaves office, we will barely have a country left after has upended all norms. If he doesn't leave office in January, we won't have a country left. We have been victimized by his failure of leadership because he can't admit a mistake, which he calls weakness. He and his father back in the day reportedly called Blacks the N-word and would not let them rent his properties. He never apologized to the Central Park Five for demanding their death penalty though they were proved innocent. He put children on the border in cages, separating them from their parents. Cruel.
Instead of listening to his scientists and public health officials, Trump turned COVID-19 into a political issue, and so far 140,000 people and counting have died in the U.S.
I was in Seattle at the CHAZ/CHOP demonstrations, marching for justice against cops killing so many unarmed Blacks. It was exciting, productive and meaningful, full of peace and love, and everyone wore masks. Black and brown lives are precious, and they are being mowed down. No Christian or pro-life person belongs in Trump's cult. For shame.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima