To the editor — Do you remember the Cold War? And the covert political officers (apparatchik) the Soviets inserted in their military and agencies to ensure Kremlin politics prevailed?
In today’s America: the same, except more blatant. Michael Caputo in HHS undermines the CDC’s mission to protect our lives; 130 political appointees at the EPA erase “protection” from its work; Bill Barr blithely removes “justice” from his department’s reputation; DeJoy cripples the Postal “Service” you and I rely on.
If you paid more taxes last year than your billionaire president, raise your hand. Then use that hand to go vote.
BOB INOUYE
Naches