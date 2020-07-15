To the editor — Bob Woodson, 1776 Project CEO, who is an African American, said “America is not racist.” This idea of racism is pushed on us by most of the media. New stories are presented as truth when in actuality important information is left out; this would change the readers' impression of what really happened. He also said that what we need is truth.
The purpose of the 1776 Project is bringing America together, which will bring healing. We as a nation should not be defined by our defects. All countries have defects.
Leo Terrell, a black lawyer, said that “BLM is a fraud and a shakedown.” He also said that we are the only country in the world to have a civil war to end slavery.
According to Steve Hilton, we need to teach our children to love America. Bring American manufacturing home, make America a family home, make new deals for cities to promote safety, have school choices, create a national Peace Corps for American youths to promote positive patriotism.
And, I might add that we need our history books to tell the next generation the true history of our great nation. That means no 1619 program.
JOYCE JOHNSON
Grandview