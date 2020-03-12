To the editor — Medicare for All is a catchy campaign slogan. Campaigns are about getting votes. Governing is about getting it right. We need to examine every path to universal health care.
Atul Gawande wrote an enlightening article, “Getting There from Here,” in The New Yorker magazine. The article points out that every industrialized nation except the United States has a system that guarantees affordable health care. While their systems are different from each other, they all are popular in their countries.
Some examples of systems: England during World War II suffered massive property damage and population dislocation. The government was compelled to provide free medical care. It was intended to be temporary but turned out to be a more popular system than before the war.
France expanded its payroll tax funded system to cover all employees. In the 1960s the self-employed were added. Local not-for-profit insurance companies provide coverage.
Switzerland passed universal health coverage using private commercial insurance companies, requiring every resident to buy health insurance. However, the government provides subsidies so premiums are not more than 10% of an individual’s income.
The system we choose should build upon what we have in place, not tearing everything apart and starting over.
DON HINMAN
Yakima