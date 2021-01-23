To the editor — The recent violence at the Capitol by protesters is no different than the violence and lawlessness we have witnessed throughout America last year in the streets. I don’t desire to get involved with politics, but I look at the heart and condition of people as the root problem of humanity.
According to the Bible, our sin nature comes from a desperately wicked, deceitful heart. From the heart comes bad behavior that defiles human beings. Our battle is not with flesh and blood or people, but with satanic forces in the invisible or spiritual real of dark and wicked places, causing division and hatred among us.
Awake, America. A house divided will come to destruction. Our only hope and answer to our problems is our living Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through a heart transplant of his Holy Spirit in us all. Let America repent so that Lord Jesus can forgive our sins and heal our land.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima