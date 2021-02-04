To the editor — America has never been perfect, but thanks to a solid biblical-based foundation, America has been uniquely great. However, in recent decades there has been a relentless effort by the regressive movement of the left to destroy the foundation and transform America into a totally secular, no boundaries entity where everyone can do “whatsoever is right in his own eyes.”
As a result, we have devolved into a hedonistic society where the pursuit of pleasure has supplanted our pursuit of liberty.
The inevitable outcome is what we see today. Despite the valiant effort to “make America great again” by President Trump and other good American patriots, the forces of darkness have succeeded in creating the criminal swamp in the federal government and the cesspools of corruption in most of our large cities.
The only way that America can survive and be great again is to return to the proven bedrock principles clearly shown in the Bible. In short, a new spiritual “Great Awakening” must take place.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah