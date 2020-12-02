To the editor — I am surprised at your printing the hate letters against Trump. I have read of the effort of Obama to steer our nation into socialism. Trump was/is the first president to jump onto a pandemic and set up the mechanism for cure. The Democrats will try to give Biden credit.
When all the criticism of government comes from one side, you may be sure there is a bias. Even our schools now are failing to teach democracy. We must straighten this out and get back to be the great world nation.
JAMES C. LANGFORD
Richland