To the editor — First, thank you to Christian Schlect, Steve McKenna and Dale Becker, the authors of the opinions printed on Jan. 15. You stated well what I would have said.
I would just add that if the person recently squatting in the White House, i.e. Trump, and the rabid supporters he incited to attack the Capitol and attempt to kidnap or kill any legislators they could find including the vice president, are not prosecuted swiftly, then this country will descend into lawlessness and chaos.
Trump and his violent supporters must be made to face justice because they broke the law by harming American citizens. By that alone, Trump has broken his oath of office. But then he has been breaking it since day one of his presidency. Trump has led his gullible followers down a garden path filled with the thorns of his lies toward a horrifyingly unrecognizable America.
To those who say “What’s the point of prosecuting?”: The American people and the world must witness that we are still a country of justice for all and recognize that no one should have the freedom to commit atrocities.
FRAN BODVIN
Yakima