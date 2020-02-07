To the editor —“Lock her up!” was an effective marketing ploy and got the president barely elected. It was so effective, the president had to find a way to say “Lock him up” if Joe Biden happens to be his opponent. Taking advantage of an opportunity to withhold, then release taxpayer money in return for a foreign investigation announcement was too tempting for the president. According to the Mueller report, this wasn't the first time he took advantage of foreign campaign help.
Many, including me, are disappointed with the Senate trial. History has a way of repeating itself time after time. It was 2,500 years ago that the prophet Jeremiah spoke out against foreign influence and values. We need to ask why senators and their base are so willing in our opinion to be deaf and blind to the president's motives. That's why a free press and regular elections are so important. We must not succumb to foreign influence and aspirations.
Bottom line: It's on us the voters to decide who we are, what behavior is tolerable and to hand out electoral punishment.
DON HINMAN
Yakima