To the editor — Did we just see, on Jan. 6, our version of a Beer Hall Putsch? A group of alt-right tried to take over Germany in 1923. While jailed, the leader wrote a book about his struggles.
Unfortunately, they came back. After the legislature of that country was burned, the alt-right took over, and anyone who opposed them was a traitor to be disposed of in camps. Paraphrasing a psychological study, the leader’s primary rules were: Never allow the public to cool off; never admit a mistake or fault; never concede some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy and blame them for everything wrong; people will believe a bigger lie if you tell it often enough.
Our greatest generation kept the alt-right from taking over the world, stopping them in 1945. (Early Antifa?) From the 1940s-1980s they fought the alt-left and won. (Anti-commie?) Our country has continued to survive and thrive because our country is neither alt-right nor alt-left. Remember history; don’t allow it to repeat. The United States of America is stronger than either of those radical groups.
WALT RANTA
Yakima