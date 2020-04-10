To the editor — It is very disturbing to learn of Asian restaurants being vandalized here in Yakima with racial slurs like "Chinese Go Home!" These Americans and their families have been here for generations or are naturalized citizens.
Based on reports from law enforcement agencies around the country, the FBI reports hate crimes have risen an alarming 17% since 2017. This marks a rise in hate crimes for three years in a row. Most of the victims were targeted because of race, ethnicity or ancestry, religion, mental or physical disabilities, sexual orientation or gender identity. The group most targeted based on religion were Jewish people and their institutions. These victims were followed by attacks on Muslims, African Americans, Hispanics and immigrants.
Bullying has become prevalent in schools nationwide. Forty percent of students report being bullied at least once either physically, verbally or online. Tragically some victims have been driven to suicide.
The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that they have identified 940 active hate groups across the United States. These are white supremacists, anti- LGBTQ, anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish and anti-immigrant hate groups who spread their propaganda online and in demonstrations.
These are very perilous times. Since 2017 our democracy, freedom, civility and truth itself are gravely threatened. This president, who should be leading by courageous and excellent example, has repeatedly exhibited many irrational, intolerant and bullying behaviors himself. He has diminished or entirely negated science and scientists and experts in many disciplines.
It is time for all Americans to join together and reclaim what is best about our country in 2020. We need courageous intellectually and emotionally competent leadership. Our very survival depends on this.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima