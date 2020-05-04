To the editor — There is new news about how widespread the coronavirus infections are. Believe it or not, it is good news that the virus is much more contagious than we thought. The reason this news is suitable news needs explanation.
If large numbers of infections have passed our notice, it is because the ones we missed were mild to very mild cases. What the U.S. is experiencing is a buildup of robust herd immunity despite seeking to stop the contagion by using social distancing and isolation.
I have seen no discussion about the alleged cases of coronavirus-infected victims suddenly falling dead in China. All those images were from a source that is proving to be deeply antagonistic to our way of life. Those videos were terrifying and elicited extreme fear all around the world. Political leaders in this country who are serious about dealing with a fear of the virus need to address the evidence of the same terror, or lack of it, in our own experience with the illness. Fear-inducing false propaganda from that part of our experience with coronavirus needs to be addressed and neutralized.
RAY KILLORN
Union Gap