Two candidates stand out for chief medical officer
To the editor — There are two impeccably qualified candidates for the position of chief medical officer of the Yakima Health District.
Dr. Sara Cate is a primary care specialist who also has a master’s degree in public health. Dr. Neil Barg is an internal medicine specialist with a fellowship in infectious diseases which, as we know firsthand, is an integral part of the public health field.
The pandemic has brought public health issues to the forefront.
As Yakima County goes forward, it is essential that its health officer have the knowledge and credibility to not only handle all local matters in the most skillful manner possible, but to interact effectively, and be respected, at the highest state and national levels.
With so much at stake, it is extremely troubling to hear that the people of Yakima County may be put at a disadvantage if personal relationships and politics are placed ahead of qualifications in the selection process.
We deserve better.
CAROL PERRY
Yakima
Can’t go wrong with either of these health candidates
To the editor — What a treat. The Yakima Health District Board of Health has two board-certified physician candidates with unblemished records for the position of chief medical officer. Medical board certification indicates that the physician has had an independent evaluation verifying his or her skills and expertise.
Both candidates also have additional qualifications pertaining to public health. Dr. Neil Barg specializes in infectious disease and Dr. Sara Cate has a master’s degree in public health.
It would be a no-brainer to choose either candidate.
Also, hats off to the Health District employees and Executive Director Andre Fresco for their Herculean efforts for our health despite political turmoil.
STEVE SHAUL, M.D.
Yakima