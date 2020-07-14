To the editor — For the past 10 years, I have had the privilege of observing the work of Judge Elisabeth Tutsch within the community. As a volunteer and then as a board member of Rod's House, she exhibited some key skills that makes her very qualified for her position as a judge.
She does not waver in her integrity to the law or to the community. She takes the initiative to implement change where change is needed, and she shows a level of compassion that is above the norm for a public servant.
Tutsch does not take on just the easy tasks, but takes the hard tasks and works them through to completion. I give my full support to the election of Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch.
STEVE BERNARD
Yakima