Tutsch a selfless public servant
To the editor — I endorse Judge Elisabeth Tutsch to retain her seat on the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She is not only exceptionally qualified, but she is the type of selfless public servant our community deserves during these challenging times.
Judge Tutsch has a reputation for being courteous, wise and fair. As an attorney who has appeared in her courtroom, I have witnessed this firsthand. She has earned the trust and confidence of many throughout our community. Please join me in voting for Judge Tutsch this November.
JAIME CUEVAS JR.
Yakima