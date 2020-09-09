To the editor — I am writing in support of retaining Elisabeth Tutsch as Yakima County Superior Court judge, Position 2.
I have known Tutsch and her family for over 20 years. She has strong family values, and that has been shown in her commitment to the community. She and her husband regularly volunteer in classrooms at church and at her son's school. She served as a founding board member of Rod's House and as a board member of La Casa Hogar. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast and loves to compete in many local events.She is well respected in the legal community and has served as president of the Yakima County Bar Association.
Please join me in voting to retain Judge Elisabeth Tutsch.
PHIL MATTOON
Yakima