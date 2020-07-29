To the editor — I endorse Judge Elisabeth Tutsch to retain her seat on the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She is smart, energetic, and a hard worker.
Tutsch has a positive mindset that we need in maintaining access to courts during this pandemic. We need judges who are willing to "dig in" to get the work done, and to do this effectively and efficiently. Tutsch has the right attitude, demeanor and personality to help our community through her ongoing work as a judge. Please join me in voting for Elisabeth Tutsch.
MEGAN MURPHY
Yakima