To the editor — I am writing to express my unqualified endorsement for Elisabeth Tutsch for Superior Court judge.
Although I am an attorney in Ellensburg, I have had several opportunities to appear in front of Judge Tutsch both in Yakima and Kittitas counties. I have found her to be prepared, intelligent and consistent in her rulings. She is also personable, taking the time to explain her ruling so my clients understand why she did what she did. In my opinion, the Yakima County Superior Court bench is one of the best in the state at the present time, and Tutsch will only add to that reputation.
Yakima County residents have a great opportunity to elect an excellent jurist who has the knowledge and experience to serve them well in the years to come. Because I live in Kittitas County and cannot vote for her, I hope you will cast your vote for Elisabeth Tutsch as your Superior Court judge.
JIM DENISON
Ellensburg