To the editor — Today’s news media has become so hateful and tells so many lies repeatedly that I have developed a new strategy to get to the truth. My method is very scientific, and the news loves the word "scientific."
I add up the hateful, negative rhetoric spewed about a candidate. Add the stories they tell from anonymous source, that were corroborated by other anonymous sources; that makes it true. Take how many times the broadcaster laughs loudly and repeats the same sentence, as if repeating it make it true. I take into consideration facial expressions, extremely serious looks, amounts of sweat and saliva from their mouths and forehead and how hard they try to convince us they are smarter than us and we shouldn’t question them.
All the candidates exaggerate and stretch the truth, but they are novices compared to the news media.
From my score-keeping tally, the top three liars in the news: MSNBC is in first, CNN in second and closely following is Fox. If you’re not sure whom to vote for by now, It’s time to shut off the TV and throw darts at your ballot when choosing a candidate.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima