To the editor — I have written in the past concerning the interesting recent phenomenon of letter writers claiming the moral high ground for themselves while castigating us for supporting Trump.
Seems many of these counterfeit "Christians" don’t know much of the Bible and are affiliated with the political party that has championed the spread immorality and lawlessness, which publicly scoffs at the very existence of morals and absolutes. Bill Clinton’s presidential depravity, Benghazi, uranium sold to Russia, Hillary’s “lost” emails … One can’t denounce corruption while their own party is literally suffused with it.
Murder (the deliberate taking of another life; i.e. abortion and euthanasia) is a sin in the Bible, as is sodomy. Ever read “Judge not that you not be judged?” How about “Woe to those who call good evil, and evil good?” Or even “let the one without sin cast the first stone?” God hates an unjust measure, false witnesses and trumped-up accusations.
Hypocrites are those that are guilty of the very deeds of which they accuse others. To all these pretender-Christians coming out of the woodwork, trying to shame us into not voting for Trump this time around: Your motives are transparent, pathetic and doomed to fail.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima