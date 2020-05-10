To the editor — It occurred to me that many politicians are miscalculating most of the American people. Our president, admittedly, has attempted to “cheerlead” America through this virus. His behavior often reminds me, to some extent, of a grandfather withholding truth from children, protecting them as they are insufficiently mature to understand a given situation and may well be panicked if the full truth were known.
The problem is that process may have been necessary in the 1920s, '30s and '40s but today the average adult is many times more educated, worldly and well-read. Many today are sufficiently educated to take the truth — fear only approaches when truth is obfuscated — fear of the unknown! Too many of our political leaders are, in fact, grandfathers — grandfathers of a different age, perhaps more fear-driven that the younger generation. Panic arrives when the people feel they are not being given the whole truth -- or worse, being lied to.
In times of great stress, the best weapon is clear, understandable truth, based on facts. Fear dissipates when knowledge increases. Truth is the elixir that magnifies faith and confidence — more truth, less bull-stuff! I'm a grandfather and great-grandfather. Grandfathers, please take no offense as none is intended.
MARTIN PITT
Moxee