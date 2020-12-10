To the editor — I want to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's editors for finally getting to the truth about the neglect at Coyote Ridge Correction Center ("Opinion: COVID-19 outbreak at Coyote Ridge prison inexusable," Dec. 6). COVID-19 has been running rampant in this facility for months. I know this for a fact, as my son is housed there.
At first, the main population was asked to wear masks. But the staff itself was not! The Washington State Department of Corrections is riddled with ignorance. The population is also not allowed any dental checks or eye exams. My son needs new glasses (which we pay for ourselves) and he is not allowed an appointment because of COVID-19. What? I myself have been to my dentist and eye doctor. What's going on here?
Please continue to watch this facility.
CATHERINE CALDWELL
Selah