To the editor — A writer said the Democrats can't nominate a person who can't say anything coherent without a teleprompter. Let’s look at Trump: Coronavirus is a fake, a miracle will happen and it will disappear, a hurricane was heading to Alabama using an old weather map, Putin is a great guy and not affecting our election (hint to Trump: Listen to your vice president and the Senate), the dictator for life of China is a great guy, North Korea has a great leader, loyalty is important to all his friends that he fired, family values such as cheating on all his wives or Stormy Davis, stating that he can shoot someone on the street and get away with it and on and on.
Let’s don't forget the 2 million illegal ballots for Hillary that he formed a commission to look into and never released a report, or his continued undermining of the election system. The joke that his postmaster general said that the removal of the postal machines was long planned, and oops, he forgot to replace the machines he removed. And Mr. Trump, absentee ballots are always heavily Republican.
Personally, I don't like Biden, but we have no other choice. Look at Trump and his position on not paying U.S. dues to the World Health Organization because they mishandled the coronavirus even though they declared a world health epidemic on Jan 30, and what has Trump done correctly regarding the coronavirus?
RICHARD MAINS
Yakima