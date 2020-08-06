To the editor — Referencing a fairly recent letter printed here, I strongly disagree that President Trump is a victim of "media bias" and "snarky" comments. A victim? Really?
Trump is the king of snarkiness. Just witness his thousands of tweets. Is there media bias out there? Of course. Misinformation? You bet. But let's take a look at what we know about this self-proclaimed "stable genius" minus the bias and spin.
Trump was recorded saying that "when you're a star you can just walk up to women and grab them by the -----." Bias?
He paid two women to keep extramarital affairs quiet. Spin?
He asked Russia to help find Clinton's emails. Bias?
He demanded the Ukrainian president find dirt on Biden as a condition of releasing aid to said country. Spin?
Taking Putin's side and word vs. our own intelligence agencies' findings. Bias?
Surrounding himself with felons, i.e. Flynn, Manafort, Cohen and Roger Stone. Spin?
Wishing the best for longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's top assistant in the sex trafficking of young girls. Bias?
Now he's setting us up for not accepting results of the election. No bias or spin is needed. Trump's a con man still conning us.
DAVID HAUN
Naches