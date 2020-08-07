To the editor — Trump manipulates results as a “disruptor.” Observe, Trump tweets “delay the election.” He is thoughtful and intentional. There is sufficient evidence of pattern to prove, beyond any reasonable doubt, Trump does nothing accidentally.
Query: Will Democrats allow a fair 2020 election and abide by the results? Clearly, in 2016 they had no intention of a fair election nor have they ever accepted the peaceful transfer of power. Sen. Schumer, to this day, continues to hamper Trump’s installation of his complete transition team.
Yet, on the record, Trump has moved Democrats into the vote-by-mail trap. Democrats have committed. Therefore, voter registration lists are being reviewed and updated across the country. More voting places and vote counters are being prepared to guarantee ease of voting with COVID-safe methodology; Post Office protocol upgrades will ensure reliable delivery, and the states that already vote by mail are sharing techniques.
Voila! Trump has reduced potential voter fraud infinitely. And, with an intentional tweet, Trump duped the Democrats and their sycophantic media into effective bipartisan governing.
Trump’s objective met: Safety, more inclusive and fair election, 2020.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish