To the editor — I’m more than resentful of Trump’s shameless use of the media he hates, amid this national emergency, to promote himself and still fire any and all who do not fawn over him, who dare to contradict his omniscience.
This is truly evil, and he must be stopped. People are dying, and if we don’t treat him nice he won’t return calls? Won’t toss out the life ring in his hand, letting all of us in Washington perish because he says Gov. Inslee is a "bad person, a snake" and therefore -- along with everyone else in our beautiful state -- deserves to die! If our governor had not taken action as he did when he did, we would, right this minute, be worse off than New York. It started here.
Blind Republicans, wake up!
AUDREY RICE
Yakima