To the editor — During Mr. Trump’s campaign, he talked a lot about wanting to “Make America Great Again," and since becoming president he has actually gotten the unemployment to the lowest in history, only after President Obama got it well on its way before leaving office.
Correct me if I’m wrong: When a president is elected, he’s/she’s elected to lead our already “Great America” regardless of the situation. Right now President Trump has the finest opportunity to show how great America already is by means of executive stay-at-home order for at least 30 days and for companies to make more ventilators than what's needed and masks for all the front-line workers, whether it’s at the hospitals, police officers, city and county officials, firefighters, EMTs, or staff at nursing, assisted living and retirement homes. This doesn’t mean we can forget the home caregivers and live-in caregivers who provide care for people who live in their own homes, because we’re just as important and deserve to be on the list of first responders also.
Using common sense tells me that depending on what President Trump does from now until the 2020 election will determine whether he gets reelected or not. It’s just that simple.
MIKE HUNNEL
Yakima